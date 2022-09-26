While preparing to retire, the 35-year-old Brazilian midfielder had the goal scored for Chelsea against Barça in the 2012 Champions League semi-final engraved on his skin

Remember Ramires? The tireless and indispensable Chelsea and Brazil midfielder of a few years ago… Well, having moved to China in the 2016 winter transfer window, he has completely disappeared from the radar. His name has reappeared in recent days in the Brazilian and British press. The reason? The person concerned, now 35 years old and without a club for almost two years, is preparing to retire. The farewell to football should take place on 6 November next, during a gala match in which Ronaldinho will also take part.

For the occasion, the former Palmeiras, Jiangsu Suning, Benfica, Cruzeiro and Joinville had the best action of his career tattooed on his right leg: the goal scored for Chelsea at the Camp Nou against Barcelona on 24 April 2012, in the semifinal return of the Champions League.

After winning the first leg at Stamford Bridge (1-0), the Blues were down 2-0 when Ramires, thrown deep by Frank Lampard, fooled Victor Valdes with a wonderful lob at halftime, closing the gap.

Virtually qualified with that play, the team coached by Roberto Di Matteo then drew with Fernando Torres. A month later, the British won the European Cup for the first time in the Munich final of “Marianelliana” memory.

Forever marked by that success, the player, winner of an Olympic bronze and a Confederations Cup with the Seleção shirt, has therefore decided to wear forever the instant of his face to face with Valdes. See also Primary Pd, Letta: "Gualtieri and Lepore won" - Politics

An image that will surely delight Chelsea fans.

