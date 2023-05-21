China beats Indonesia to advance to Sudirman Cup semi-finals 2023-05-21 08:41:47.0 Source: Xinhuanet

On the 19th at the Sudirman Cup World Badminton Mixed Team Championships, amidst the cheers of nearly 6,600 spectators, the defending champion Chinese team defeated the Indonesian team 3-0 to enter the semi-finals despite being challenged. The Japanese team competed for the final qualification.

The mixed doubles lead, due to the strength of the Indonesian men’s team, this point is very important for the Chinese team. Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong, who are ranked No. 1 in the world, studied the videos of the two pairs of mixed doubles in Indonesia before the game, but they did not expect that the opponent changed their formation on the spot and broke up the two pairs of mixed doubles. Mix and match. “IELTS” quickly lost a game at 13:21, and basically kept chasing points in the second game. From 12:18 to 19 draws, it turned the tide at the end of the game and regained a victory at 23:21. Afterwards, amidst the cheers of the audience, they played another game at 21:11.

“It’s true that we haven’t played a team competition for a long time. We haven’t played since the Soviet Union Cup in 2019. Therefore, facing the pressure and atmosphere of the team competition, we didn’t know how to adjust it all at once. We were suppressed at the beginning and were a little confused.” Zheng Siwei said. He remembers clearly that when he was behind at 14:19 in the second game, he recovered a precious point. At that moment, “everyone in the audience was cheering for us, and there was an instant feeling of reliance behind us.”

Also amidst the deafening applause, Shi Yuqi scored the second point for the Chinese team in the men’s singles. Facing Ginting, who is ranked second in the world, Shi Yuqi said frankly: “He is indeed too fast, and he really can’t keep up.” After struggling to catch up in the game, they came back at the end of the game at 22:20, and then won another game at 21:14 to win the game. After the game, he shouted to Chen Yufei, who was the third to play: “Relax and don’t put too much pressure on us. We also helped reduce the burden in the first two games.”

Guoyu’s number one women’s singles lived up to expectations and defeated Mariska 22:20 and 21:12, securing the victory for the Chinese team.

The opponent of the Chinese team in the semi-finals will be the Japanese team. They fought fiercely for nearly seven hours that day, and beat the Thai team 3:2 with difficulty. In the first Japanese mixed doubles match, Yamashita Kyohei/Shinoya Naruto defeated the former world champion Dechaha/Sasiri 2:1, but the good luck did not last. Afterwards, the women’s singles world No. 1 Akane Yamaguchi Men’s singles world No. 3 Kodai Naraoka lost one after another. In the last two women’s doubles and men’s doubles, the two teams started a tug-of-war. The Japanese team won all three rounds of hard work, saving their face as the runner-up of the previous two tournaments.

In the other two quarter-finals, Axelsen retired due to a tendon injury in his left hamstring. The Danish team lost 1:3 to the Malaysian team; :3 lost to South Korea.