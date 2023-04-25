China Motorboat League Chongqing Pengshui Grand Prix will be held in May-Sports-中工网

Original title: China Motorboat League Chongqing Pengshui Grand Prix will be held in May

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, April 24th. The reporter learned from a press conference held in Beijing on the 24th that the 12th “Chiyou Jiuli Cup” China Motorboat League Chongqing Pengshui Grand Prix and 2023 Green Water and Green Mountains China Leisure Sports Challenge It will open on May 26.

The Chongqing Pengshui Grand Prix of the China Motorboat League has four major events: the Chinese Formula Motorboat Race, the Seat Jet Ski Race, the Vertical Jet Ski Race and the Water Trapeze Showcase. “Good love boat” trial competition. The 2023 Green Water and Green Mountains China Leisure Sports Challenge covers running, fin swimming, paddle boarding and other events, adding new content and highlights to the local “one festival, one competition” (China Wujiang Miao Mountain Treading Festival and Pengshui Water Sports Competition) brand .

Cheng Tu, chairman of the Pengshui County Political Consultative Conference, said that in recent years, Pengshui County has earnestly practiced the concept of “green water and green mountains are golden mountains and silver mountains” and actively integrated into the construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle. This year’s “One Festival One Competition” combines sports competitions, cultural exhibitions and other activities with city promotion and tourism marketing, aiming to further enhance the city’s image and increase the popularity, influence and reputation of tourism products.