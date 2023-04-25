Dead Island 2 tops UK box charts

When we look at weekly box sales figures in the UK, there are always a few repeat offenders at the top of the list. The latest FIFA Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and more recently Call of Duty have been contenders for the top spot, but the pace has changed in the past week.

As the latest weekly sales figures reveal, we can see Dead Island 2 topping the physical sales charts, followed by the recently launched Minecraft Legends and Advance Wars 1+2 in second and third places: Re -Boot Camp.

After those three are the titans of FIFA 23 and Mario Kart, both ahead of Super Mario Odyssey (resurrected thanks to the animated Mario movie), Hogwarts Legacy, Resident Evil 4, Minecraft, and God of War: Ragnarok before the entry ten. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II actually slipped four spots this week, falling to No. 12.

You can see last week’s top 40 physical games in the UK in the UKIE data here.