China Speed ​​Horse Racing Open (Wuhan Station) Concludes with Exciting Finals

Wuhan Hosts Finals of 2023 China Speed ​​Horse Racing Open

WUHAN – The finals of the 2023 China Speed ​​Horse Racing Open (Wuhan Station) took place on October 15th, attracting 57 horses from 15 domestic clubs. The event was held at the Wuhan Equestrian Sports Center and showcased the skill and talent of jockeys and their thoroughbred horses.

The competition featured a total of six events, including races for 2-year-old and 3-year-old Chinese-born thoroughbred horses, as well as mixed-race horse groups. Jockey Ma Liankai from Xingteng Horse Industry emerged as the champion in the 1000m race for 2-year-old Chinese-born thoroughbred horses and the 2000m race for 3-year-old Chinese-born thoroughbred horses. Ma displayed incredible prowess as he rode “Baosheng Ares” and “Xianu Changhong” to victory in their respective races.

In a thrilling finish, Yitai Desert Equestrian Jockey Qin Yong surpassed his competitors within the last 30 meters of the race, riding the No. 5 horse “Amina” to claim the championship in the 1000-meter race for 3-year-old Chinese-born mixed-race horses.

Heli Equestrian jockeys Lu Jiangfeng and Chen Yi also showcased their skills, winning the 1000m and 2000m races for thoroughbred horses aged 4 years and above, respectively.

Representing Wuhan Yongsheng, Rinchen Lunzhu rode “Lucky Star” to victory in the 2850m race for thoroughbred horses aged 4 years and above. The event marked the 20th anniversary of the resumption of horse racing in Wuhan.

With the support of the China Equestrian Association, Wuhan has become the host for the entire national-level competition system of China Speed ​​Horse Racing Prize Championships. The city will further witness the National Speed ​​Horse Racing Championship, China Speed ​​Horse Racing Championship, and China Speed ​​Horse Racing Grand Prix, which will be held one after another until mid-December.

The event not only showcased the talent and skills of jockeys and their horses but also highlighted the growth and development of the equestrian sports industry in China. As the country continues to focus on promoting equestrianism, events like the China Speed ​​Horse Racing Open play a crucial role in fostering interest and participation in this exciting sport.

