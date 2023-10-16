2023 “Clean Classical” Concert Series Showcases World-Renowned Conductors

Beijing – The National Center for the Performing Arts is set to host the highly anticipated 2023 “Clean Classical” concert series from October 21st to December 20th. The series aims to provide an opportunity for audiences to enjoy classical music in its purest form and witness the excellence of today’s classical music. The lineup includes performances from seven world-renowned conductors, highlighting the special status and infinite charm of the “Performing City”.

The series will commence with two Russian feasts led by the “genius” conductor Theodore Kurunzis and the Music Eternity Orchestra. Known for their unique and eclectic style, Kurunzis and his orchestra will perform classic melodies by Rimsky-Korsakov, Rachmaninov, and Prokofiev, setting the stage for a spectacular start to the concert series.

Following the Russian feasts, other renowned conductors such as Valery Gergiev, Christian Thielemann, Zubin Mehta, and Ivan Fischer will take the stage with their respective orchestras. The 87-year-old Zubin Mehta will also conduct the National Center for the Performing Arts’ production of Verdi’s opera “Aida”. The concert series promises to captivate audiences with a diverse range of performances.

The concert series is not only attracting local audiences but also drawing the attention of foreign artists. International cultural and artistic exchanges have rapidly resumed since cellist Jan Vogler and conductor Valery Gergiev returned to the stage in Beijing earlier this year. The National Center for the Performing Arts has been working diligently to ensure a smooth return for international artists, who are excited to perform in Beijing once again.

The excitement from audiences is evident, as the ticketing information for the concert series has garnered significant attention. The enthusiasm of the audience is reflected in the demand for real gold and silver tickets, which embody their sincere expectations for the performances. Conversely, for artists with busy schedules, adjusting their schedule is not an easy task. However, many artists are willing to come to Beijing this year due to their deep connection with the Chinese people.

The 2023 concert series also aims to reunite old friends and embrace new ones. The Budapest Festival Orchestra, led by Ivan Fischer, will return to the National Center for the Performing Arts after a seven-year hiatus. Additionally, conductor Zheng Mingxun returns to lead the theater orchestra after a four-year absence. Christian Thielemann and Staatskapelle Dresden, who performed at the National Center for the Performing Arts in 2018, will mark their return. The concert series will also introduce new friends, such as Theodore Kurunzis and the Music Eternity Orchestra, who are making their debut in Beijing.

The National Center for the Performing Arts remains committed to providing high-quality artistic resources to the audience as part of their contribution to the construction of the Beijing National Cultural Center and International Exchange Center. As international exchanges continue to accelerate, the cultural life of Beijing is once again filled with vitality, making it an exciting time for classical music enthusiasts.

