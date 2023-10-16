Home » Liaoning Province Exceeds Annual New Energy Capacity with Record Installation Growth
Liaoning Province Exceeds Annual New Energy Capacity with Record Installation Growth

New Energy Installed Capacity in Liaoning Province Exceeds Expectations

Liaoning Province in China has surpassed its annual new energy capacity as its latest grid-connected new energy installed capacity reaches 4.9386 million kilowatts in the first three quarters of this year. This figure brings the total new energy installed capacity in Liaoning Province to 23.764 million kilowatts, accounting for 33.54% of the installed capacity.

The Northeast region, specifically Liaoning Province, has taken the lead in wind power and photovoltaic installed capacity, surpassing 20 million kilowatts. Fuxin, the country’s first pilot city for the economic transformation of a resource-exhausted city, has significantly contributed to this achievement. Fuxin has utilized its abundant scenery resources and vigorously developed clean energy, marking a fundamental transformation towards a cleaner energy structure.

Fuxin City’s new energy power generation installed capacity has reached 4.7154 million kilowatts as of the end of September, accounting for nearly 70% of the total installed power generation capacity in the city. This significant increase highlights the city’s commitment to promoting clean energy and reducing its reliance on traditional energy sources.

The development of clean energy in Liaoning Province and Fuxin City is a crucial step towards achieving China‘s goal of reducing carbon emissions and transitioning to a more sustainable energy future. The increased capacity will not only contribute to the province’s energy needs but also help create a more environmentally friendly society.

The efforts made by Liaoning Province and Fuxin City in renewable energy development are impressive and serve as an inspiration for other regions in China and around the world. With the rising global concerns about climate change, it is essential for more regions and cities to invest in clean energy solutions to reduce their carbon footprint and create a greener planet.

(Source of article: Financial Associated Press)

