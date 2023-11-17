Home » China’s National Football Team Starts World Cup Preliminaries with Win Against Thailand
Sports

China’s National Football Team Starts World Cup Preliminaries with Win Against Thailand

by admin

In the first round of the top 36 of the World Cup Preliminaries, the Chinese men’s football team faced the Thai team and came out victorious with a score of 2-1. The national football team got off to a good start by defeating Thailand away from home, with goals from Wu Lei and Wang Shangyuan.

The game saw some intense moments, with the Thai team taking advantage of a Chinese corner kick opportunity to quickly counterattack and score a goal. However, the national football team’s offensive was not affected, and they managed to level the score with a goal from Wu Lei.

The game took a turn when, in the 59th minute, the Thai team scored again, putting the national football team at a disadvantage. However, the team did not give up and managed to turn the game around with a goal from Wang Shangyuan in the 74th minute.

In the end, the national football team secured 3 points in the away game, setting a strong foundation for their journey in the world preliminaries. This victory marks a positive start for the Chinese men’s football team in their quest to qualify for the World Cup.

The original title of this article is “World Cup Preliminaries-Wang Shangyuan and Wu Lei scored and the national football team reversed the Thai team 2-1″ and the editor in charge is Yang Yifan.

See also  Cancellation after storm with rain in Italy

You may also like

Winter Games｜Figure skating: Open group men’s singles short...

Champions League: Lewandowski goal is not enough for...

Jackson Chourio with Major Leagues in his sights...

Boris Dallo leaves ASVEL, future in Strasbourg?

14th Winter | Winter Olympic champion Xu Mengtao...

1 in Naples, Porto beats Arsenal

Torino-Lazio, the probable lineups

3rd League: Viktoria Cologne is clearly defeated by...

Barcelona LIVE: 1-1 End of the match and...

Guess sponsor della UYBA – Sport Business Management

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy