Original title: China‘s seven-game winning streak advanced to the World Table Tennis Championships women’s team final

The 2022 56th World Table Tennis Team Championships (final) in Chengdu ushered in the women’s team semi-final on the 7th. The Chinese team played well and swept the Chinese Taipei team 3-0, with a proud record of seven wins since the start of the competition. advance to the final.

The Chinese Taipei team performed well in the World Table Tennis Championships, defeating the strong enemy Singapore team in the quarter-finals. The Chinese team sent the strongest lineup of Sun Yingsha, Chen Meng and Wang Manyu to play in the semi-finals that day.

Sun Yingsha, who was the first to debut, faced Chen Siyu, the number one player of the Chinese Taipei team. After the start of the game, Sun Yingsha was a little slow, and Chen Siyu dared to fight. The two sides fought until 9:9. In the next key points, the experienced Sun Yingsha seized the opportunity to score two points in a row to win the game. Sun Yingsha, who entered the state of the game, played more and more smoothly, winning two consecutive games in one go, and scored the first point for the Chinese team. After that, Chen Meng and Wang Manyu, who played, showed the strong dominance of the Chinese women’s team. They both beat their opponents 3:0, and the Chinese team advanced smoothly.

After the game, Chen Meng said that although many opponents are not familiar with the World Table Tennis Championships, the most important thing is to be yourself. For the final, Wang Manyu smiled and expressed his determination to go all out with the words “Blood Fighting”.

In the other semi-final, Japan beat Germany 3-0, but the game was not one-sided. In the first game, Japanese star Hina Hayata defeated Germany’s Mitram in two consecutive games while trailing 1:2 in the game, scoring a key point for the Japanese team.

In the third game, Japanese player Kihara Miyu was almost reversed by Shan Xiaona of Germany after winning two games first. In the end, Kihara Miyu narrowly won 12:10 in the tiebreaker.

The World Table Tennis Championships women’s team final will be played on the evening of the 8th. (Reporter Chen Di)