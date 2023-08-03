Chinese College Athletes Demonstrate Outstanding Performance at the 31st Summer Universiade in Chengdu

Chinese Team Dominates 31st Summer Universiade in Chengdu

The 31st Summer Universiade in Chengdu is currently in full swing, and the Chinese team is leading the way with an outstanding performance. As of August 2, the Chinese team has secured the top spot in both the gold medal and overall medal standings with an impressive 36 gold medals, 12 silver medals, and 12 bronze medals.

The success of the Chinese team is a result of the relentless training and dedication of Chinese college athletes. These young athletes have been putting in countless hours of hard work and pushing themselves day after day. Their indomitable spirit and fearlessness in the face of tough opponents have propelled them to strive for greatness and aim to be the best in the Universiade.

One standout athlete from the Chengdu Institute of Physical Education is Cao Maoyuan. He has emerged as a star in the Men’s Nanquan and Men’s Nangun Wushu competitions, winning the championship in both events. Cao not only secured the first gold medal for the Chinese University Sports Delegation but also became the first player to win two gold medals since the start of the Chengdu Universiade. His victory is a testament to the years of hard work and training he has put into his craft. Cao expressed that this gold medal is just the beginning for him, and he will continue to strive for more success in the future.

In the women’s synchronized 10-meter platform diving final, Olympic champion Zhang Jiaqi, from Beijing Sport University, partnered with world champion Zhang Minjie and delivered an exceptional performance. Despite the lack of suspense surrounding their victory, Zhang Jiaqi demonstrated her commitment to excellence by arriving at the diving pool early for warm-up training. With thorough preparation and immense strength, she clinched the gold medal. This result showcases the dedication and competitive spirit that Olympic champions bring to the Universiade.

Chinese swimmers Zhang Yufei and Qin Haiyang, who recently competed at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, immediately joined the Universiade upon their return to China. Despite the lack of rest, they have performed exceptionally well, winning championships in individual and relay events while breaking competition records. Their success highlights their determination to excel and their commitment to harnessing their skills for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games. Both swimmers expressed that their goal for this trip is to win all the championships, demonstrating a strong sense of responsibility and dedication to their craft.

The remarkable achievements of these young Chinese athletes go beyond the sports arena. Their determination, sense of responsibility, and commitment to excellence represent the contemporary youth’s role in the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. They serve as an inspiration for all young people to dream big and work tirelessly towards their goals.

As the Universiade continues, we celebrate the success and spirit of the Chinese team. It is with great excitement that we witness Chinese youth making their mark and flourishing in this new era. Their achievements not only represent the pride of the nation but also embody the hope for the future.

