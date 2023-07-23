Chinese Diving Team Wins 12 Gold Medals, Including Mixed Doubles Championship, at Swimming World Championships

Cheng Wentao and Shi Haoyu from the Chinese diving team have emerged victorious at the Swimming World Championships, securing a gold medal in the mixed doubles championship. The impressive win adds to China‘s already impressive haul of 12 gold medals at the competition.

In the synchronized swimming mixed doubles free choice final, Cheng Wentao and Shi Haoyu dazzled the judges with their exceptional performance, earning a score of 225.1020 points to claim the gold medal. This achievement comes after their triumphant bronze medal win in the mixed doubles free choice competition at the 2022 Budapest Swimming World Championships.

The Chinese diving team’s dominance continued in the mixed doubles 3-meter springboard event, with Zhu Zifeng and Lin Shan delivering an outstanding performance. They clinched the gold medal by acquiring 326.10 points over five rounds, contributing to China‘s 12th gold medal in the World Championships.

Reflecting on their success, Cheng Wentao revealed that adjustments were made to their routines for the finals, with the addition of new movements. Despite their impressive display in the preliminaries, the duo sought to rectify a deducted lift in order to secure a higher score. Their determination paid off, and they went on to claim the gold medal.

Shi Haoyu, who achieved the distinction of becoming the first Chinese male synchronized swimmer to win a gold medal at the World Championships in the collective skills optional final, expressed his personal growth and mental endurance gained from the competition. Waiting for scores and performing under pressure proved to be mentally challenging, but he believes these experiences will fortify his resilience.

In the men’s single 10-meter platform diving final, Chinese divers Lian Junjie and Yang Hao encountered varying degrees of difficulty, resulting in them securing silver and bronze medals respectively. Australian competitor Cahill Russo claimed the gold medal. Yang Hao cited physical issues prior to the event, impacting his performance during the competition.

Overall, the Chinese Synchronized Swimming Team achieved a total of 3 gold medals, 1 silver, and 1 bronze, while the Chinese Diving Team’s remarkable performance yielded an impressive tally of 12 gold medals, 4 silvers, and 3 bronzes at the Swimming World Championships.

