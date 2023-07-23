3: 1 after 0: 1: SV Ried continues to struggle in Wels in the ÖFB Cup

After the final whistle of the 3-1 success of Bundesliga relegated SV Guntamatic Ried in the ÖFB Cup at regional league team SPG WSC-Hertha/FC Wels, a big load fell off the hearts of the Innviertler: For a long time it didn’t look good at all with the Vikings progressing.

Rather, there was a small surprise in the air: the third division team from Wels led 1-0 (16 th ) thanks to a penalty hit by Erol Zümrüt. After a questionable handball by a Ried kicker, referee Gerhard Grobelnik decided on a penalty. Minutes earlier, Gentian Latifi (8′) should have given Emin Sulimani’s home team the lead.

And Ried? The Senft-Elf struggled for a long time and only woke up towards the end of the first half: In the 38th minute, a guest kicker had headed harmlessly into the arms of Wels keeper Indir Duna, two minutes later the goalkeeper had to try harder: Ried newcomer Nik Marinsek appeared all alone in front of him, but his shot was parried by Duna.

Marinsek also hits from the point

Ried coach Maximilian Senft must have found the right words during the half-time break: His team came out of the break improved and found several good chances. A penalty kick was also needed to equalize: As in the first half, a home player got the ball after a Havenaar header in this situation – Marinsek converted from the point (70th).

Shortly thereafter, the people of the Innviertel turned the game upside down: A quick switching game by Rieder was not well defended by the team from the trade fair city, Aleksandar Lutovac ran alone on goal and shot in for the much-celebrated lead. Substitute Gontie Junior Diomande (97′) made it 3-1 in injury time after a bad pass from home.

“As the game progressed, we accepted the duels better and better. I’m very happy that we showed that we will be a team with the right attitude this season,” summarized Ried coach Senft.

Steyr 0:3 against Klagenfurt

Second-division relegated Vertriebs Steyr also put up a brave fight: In the first competitive game under neo-trainer Markus Eitl, the Red and Whites held up well against Bundesliga club Austria Klagenfurt at times, but ultimately lost 0:3.

Steyr’s league rival Gurten is one round ahead: Jakob Kreuzer scored the gold goal against Hohenems in the 26th minute.

