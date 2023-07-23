Leader Rovanperä won all nine special stages at the Estonian Rally

Twenty-two-year-old Rovanperä entered today’s second stage with only a three-second advantage over Neuville, but he increased the lead with each test he drove. The Belgian was also slowed down by a defect in one of the erzets.

“Of course it’s a great feeling. I enjoyed it a lot, especially in the afternoon. The car is working well and these are my favorite tracks in the entire calendar, so why not enjoy them at full throttle? There are a lot of fans, so it’s really great,” said Rovanperä, who became the youngest winner of the World Rally Championship in Estonia two years ago. In the event of victory in the eighth of this year’s 13 competitions, they will increase their lead at the top of the WC.

In the final four races on Sunday, Neuville’s back will be covered from third position by teammate Esapekka Lappi from Finland, who loses 10.5 seconds and according to the team hierarchy should not attack the Belgian.

Home favorite Ott Tänak, who had to change the engine of his Ford shortly before the start of the rally, moved to eighth place in the points and started with a five-minute penalty.

Estonian Rallye, the event of the World Championship in automobile competitions – after the 2nd stage: 1. Rovanperä, Halttunen (Fin./Toyota Yaris) 2:05:29.32. Neuville, Wydaeghe (Belg./Hyundai i20) -34.93. Lappi, Ferm (Fin./Hyundai i20) -45.44. Evans, Martin (Britain/Toyota Yaris) -52.75. Suninen, Markkula (Fin./Hyundai i20) -1:41.56. Loubet, Gilsoul (Fr., Belg./Ford Puma) -2:25.5…28. KOHN, Woodburn (CZ, Brit./Ford Fiesta) -22:20.3.

