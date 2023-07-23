Consequences of the storm: A river of ice flows through the streets of an Italian city (VIDEO) | Info

A severe storm hit Italy on Friday, and footage of a river forming in the town of Serenja near Milan has flooded social media.

Izvor: Twitter/@Jumpsteady

Italy was hit by a strong storm in the previous days, and in the city of Seregna near Milan, more than 100 people were injured on Thursday, writes “Euronews”. There was a big storm in Venice on Wednesday, and in the city of Seregna the streets were flooded, literally a “river” was formed that flowed through the streets of this city.

In Italy, first there was great heat, there were even victims, and now there are heavy rainfalls, storms and floods. There was even a tornado in Milan on Friday.

(WORLD)

