Original title: Chinese men’s basketball team defeated Bahrain in the World Preliminaries and won both games in the fourth window period

In the fourth window of the 2023 Men’s Basketball World Cup qualifier on the 29th, the Chinese men’s basketball team defeated Bahrain 80:67 and won both games in the fourth window.

The Chinese team maintained the lead in the whole game, leading by up to 18 points in the third quarter, but encountered a tenacious counterattack from the Bahrain team in the final quarter. At the beginning of the quarter, the opponent used consecutive three-pointers to hit a 10:1 spurt, and the score difference was reduced to 56:63; more than half of the single quarter of the quarter, the Chinese team scored only one point. And less than a minute before the final whistle, Bahrain once again chased the score to 67:74 with a three-pointer. Fortunately, Hu Mingxuan grabbed two free throws, and Zhu Junlong’s counterattack succeeded, and the Chinese team won the game by surprise.

Zhou Qi scored a team-high 22 points, Zhu Junlong and Hu Mingxuan contributed 14 and 12 points respectively.

So far, the fourth window period of the Chinese team has ended. On November 11, the Chinese team will usher in the first opponent of the fifth window period, the Iranian team.