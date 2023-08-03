Chinese Men’s Basketball Team Set to Showcase Li Kaier in Coppa Italia

All 17 Training Players of Chinese Men’s Basketball Team Head to Italy for Coppa Italia Competition

August 3 – The Chinese men’s basketball team has completed their training in Slovenia and is now on their way to Italy to participate in the Coppa Italia competition, set to begin on August 5.

According to Beijing Youth Daily reporter Song Xiang, all 17 training players, including Li Kaier, will be making the trip to Italy. There is even a possibility that Li Kaier will make his debut on behalf of the Chinese men’s basketball team during the tournament.

Before the team’s departure, coach Joel Jevic expressed his satisfaction with Li Kaier’s progress. He praised the player’s strong training enthusiasm since day one, always arriving and leaving the arena with a smile. However, due to his late arrival, Li Kaier still needs some time to recover physically and familiarize himself with the team’s technical and tactical system. Nevertheless, Jevic believes that Li Kaier will be able to fully adapt to the team’s rhythm in the coming days.

The upcoming Coppa Italia competition could mark Li Kaier’s debut for the Chinese men’s basketball team. Qiao Shuai, another coach of the team, has faith in Li Kaier’s ability to quickly adapt to the team’s rhythm and style of play. He stated, “Li Kaier may still need some time, he is still in the process of gradually adapting. The jet lag may have affected him before, but now he is getting enough sleep. Overall, we are on the right track, and in the next few days, he can fully adapt to the rhythm of the team.”

The Chinese men’s basketball team is looking forward to competing in the Coppa Italia, and fans eagerly anticipate Li Kaier’s potential debut. The team remains confident in their training and preparation, hoping to achieve success in the tournament.

