Chinese Men’s Football Team Ticketing Plan Announced for Malaysia and Syria Matches in Chengdu

Chinese Football Association Announces Ticketing Plan for Men’s National Team Matches in Chengdu

By Xue Jian, Sichuan Online reporter

September 6, 2022

The Chinese Football Association has officially announced the ticketing plan for the upcoming matches of the Chinese men’s football team against Malaysia and Syria. The matches, which will take place on September 9 and 12 at the professional football stadium of Phoenix Mountain Sports Park in Chengdu, are crucial preparations for the 2026 U.S. Canada-Mexico World Cup Asian qualifiers.

According to the ticketing plan, the ticket prices for these two games are divided into six stalls. The lowest single ticket price is set at 180 yuan, while the highest reaches 480 yuan. These prices are the same as those of the two warm-up matches held by the Chinese men’s football team in Dalian in June earlier this year. Ticket sales for the matches started at 18:00 on September 6.

The matches will kick off at 19:35 and will provide fans with four other ticket options, priced at 210 yuan, 280 yuan, 320 yuan, and 380 yuan. However, the exact number of tickets to be issued has not yet been announced by the event organizer. With a capacity to accommodate 40,000 spectators, the professional football stadium of Chengdu Phoenix Mountain Sports Park is expected to attract a significant number of football enthusiasts.

To ensure a smooth and secure game, all tickets will be electronically issued. Fans will be allowed to purchase one ticket per ID card and mobile phone number, and the purchased ticket information must match the spectator’s details. The only official channel to purchase tickets for this game is through the Chengdu Chuanyi Ticketing WeChat Official Account. On the day of the game, fans will have to present their ID card, order number, and QR code generated after successfully purchasing the ticket for entry into the stadium. Multiple entries will not be permitted.

In anticipation of a large crowd, the Chinese Football Association has requested that fans adhere to all security arrangements at the venue and watch the game in a civilized manner.

With these tickets now available, football fans in Chengdu and across China are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to cheer on their national team as they compete against Malaysia and Syria in these crucial matches.

