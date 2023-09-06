Chicken Run 2: Dawn of the Nugget: A Long-Awaited Sequel Joins Forces with Netflix

Aardman Animation Studios Announces “Chicken Run 2: Dawn of the Nugget” in Collaboration with Netflix

A long-awaited sequel to the beloved stop-motion animation film “Chicken Run” is finally coming to fruition. Aardman Animation Studios and Netflix have announced their partnership to create “Chicken Run 2: Dawn of the Nugget”.

“Chicken Run”, released in 2000, captivated audiences with its heartwarming story of Ginger and Rocky Rhodes leading their fellow chicken farm companions in a daring escape from slaughter. The sequel, “Chicken Run 2: Dawn of the Nugget”, promises to bring a new threat from the human world into the lives of Jin Jie and her chicken friends.

In order to save all the chickens in the world, Jin Jie and her friends must once again step forward, even if it means sacrificing their hard-won freedom. The film explores the bravery and resilience of these beloved characters as they bravely venture to the front line.

Fans of the original film have eagerly anticipated a sequel for years, and their patience will finally be rewarded. The highly-anticipated animation will be officially premiered on December 15th.

The collaboration between Aardman Animation Studios and Netflix for “Chicken Run 2: Dawn of the Nugget” is sure to delight fans of the original film and bring a whole new generation of viewers into the charming world of these courageous chickens.

Make sure to mark your calendars for December 15th for the official premiere of “Chicken Run 2: Dawn of the Nugget” and get ready to embark on another exciting adventure with Jin Jie and her feathered friends.

