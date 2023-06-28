Chinese Super League – Bossangjic in the frame Wuhan three towns 0-0 Dalian people_Sports_CCTV.com

CCTV news: Beijing time on June 28th, the 13th round of the 2023 Super League season will start, and the three towns of Wuhan will face the Dalianers at home. In the first half, Edmilson’s goal was blown off, and Bosanjic hit the crossbar. In the second half, Wu Yan made consecutive wonderful saves. In the end, the game ended and Wuhan’s three towns were tied 0-0 by the Dalianers.

The three towns had a poor record in the first stage of the competition. During this interim period, they chose to change coaches. The Japanese head coach Tsutomu Kohata officially took office. In the first game, they defeated the Chinese team Jiangxi Lushan in the FA Cup 5-1. Many people began to look forward to Kobata Tsutomu’s debut in the Super League.

In the 4th minute after the start of the game, He Chao tried a low shot from outside the penalty area, and the ball was saved by Wu Yan to the ground; in the 14th minute, the ball from Sanzhen’s midfielder was passed to the penalty area. Demilson shot sideways and scored, but the linesman signaled that Aziz was in an offside position before the header, and the goal was invalid; in the 17th minute, Sanzhen made a 45-degree cross from the right, and Aziz grabbed a header from the middle of the penalty area and was blocked by Wu Yan was bravely sealed out.

[图]Chinese Super League-Bossangjic in the frame Wuhan three towns 0-0 Dalian people

In the 32nd minute, the Dalian native played a quick attack. Manzocchi made an inverted triangle pass from the right side of the penalty area. Tsonev knocked back again. Bosangjic’s long-range shot was slightly higher than the crossbar;

In the 41st minute, Tsonev took a left corner kick, Liu Dianzuo made a mistake, Bosangjic pushed the empty goal and hit the crossbar and popped out; then the first half ended, the three towns 0-0 Dalian people;

Changing sides to fight again, in the 62nd minute, Sanzhen counterattacked, Davidson made a diagonal pass to the penalty area, Edmilson stopped the ball in the chest and shot from a small angle, which was saved by the attacking Wu Yan, and then Aziz’s supplementary shot directly sent the ball to the penalty area. ball top fly;

In the 73rd minute, Edmilson dribbled the ball obliquely from the right side of the ribs to the penalty area, and the goalkeeper’s anti-angle shot with his left foot was slightly out of the right post; in the end, the game ended and Wuhan Three Towns was forced by Dalian 0-0 flat.

