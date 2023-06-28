What changes in the iOS 16.6 Beta 4 update?Take you to a quick understanding

Apple released iOS 16.6 beta 4 and iPadOS 16.6 beta 4 updates for developers again today, with the internal version number 20G5058d, which is also about two weeks away from the previous Beta 3 version.

What new features and changes does the latest iOS 16.6 beta 4 test version bring? Although it seems to be a relatively small update, this article quickly sorts out the key changes brought about by the iOS 16.6 Beta test version.

Key Features of iOS 16.6 Beta 4 Update

The main focus of the iOS 16.6 beta 4 update is mainly to correct the errors of Home and Xcode, and also to modify the text for some applications. In addition, Apple may also be cooperating with Indian banks to launch the Apple Card savings account service.

On the whole, compared with the previous version, iOS 16.6 Beta 4 does not add new features, most of them just fix bugs, and the latest iMessage contact key verification function has not yet appeared.

Since the development focus of the Apple team has been fully focused on the new iOS 17 system, and the update of iOS 16.6 is coming to an end, it is expected that the official version of iOS 16.6 will be launched in July.

In addition to the iOS 16.6 Beta 4 test version, Apple also simultaneously launched iPadOS 16.6 Beta 4, MacOS 13.5 Beta 4, watchOS 9.6 Beta 4, and tvOS 16.6 Beta 4 beta updates.

How to download iOS 16.6 beta 4?

Special reminder that iOS 16.6 Beta 4 may cause system instability and APP compatibility issues. It is not recommended to upgrade iPhone 14 series or older devices, which may cause various bugs and function errors. If you want to experience the new features of iOS 16.6 Beta 4 first, You can download the “iOS 16.6 beta description file” first for OTA upgrade. If you want to pursue stability, it is recommended to wait until the official version of iOS 16.6 before upgrading.