Chinese Super League Comprehensive | Ten people from Harbor beat Shenzhen Yatai by countdown and beat the Dalian native 2023-04-23 14:42:12.0 Source: Xinhua Net

Author: Zhou Wanpeng

On the 22nd, the second round of the 2023 Chinese Super League ended the last two competitions. Shanghai Haigang, which is sitting at the new home court, with one less player, relied on Wu Lei’s single-handed goal before the end of the game to defeat Shenzhen 3:2 and won two consecutive victories; relying on Liao Chengjian’s stoppage-time contribution, Changchun Yatai played at home 3: 2 The lore beat the Dalian native, winning both games in the opening season.

Shanghai Seaport ushered in the debut of its new home stadium, SAIC Pudong Football Stadium. In the 24th minute, the Haigang team launched a tactical corner kick. Oscar drove the ball into the penalty area and passed it to the back point. Pinko’s header was blocked by the post. Harbor took a one-goal lead in the first half.

Changing sides and fighting again, the situation on the field changed suddenly. In the 53rd minute, Jiang Guangtai returned to defense to tackle Achim Peng of the Shenzhen team and was sent off with a red card. However, the Seaport team, which played more with less, scored a goal by Pinko 3 minutes later, extending the score to 2:0. The Shenzhen team, which was two goals behind, did not catch it without a fight. Jiang Zhipeng and Achim Peng scored successively, bringing the two sides back to the same starting line.

In the 87th minute, the Harbor team launched a counterattack from the backcourt. Paulinho sent a through pass, and Wu Lei, who followed up at high speed, scored a single-handed goal to seal the victory for the home team.

The Changchun Yatai team, which played a successful first game, played against the Dalianers at home this round. The course of the game was ups and downs. In the sixth minute, Wang Jinxian made a cross from the left and hoisted it into the penalty area. Serginho jumped in front of the goal and scored with a header. The Yatai team made a fantastic start. The game made waves in the second half. In the 72nd minute, the Dalianers got a free kick in the middle of the frontcourt, and Tsonev made a “world wave” to equalize the score. Seven minutes later, Liao Chengjian of the Yatai team made a low shot in the penalty area to rewrite the score to 2:1.

The climax of the game came in stoppage time. First, Mamba, who came off the bench, scored a header to help the Dalianers equalize the score again. Then the Yatai team launched a quick counterattack. point.