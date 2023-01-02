Chinese Super League Comprehensive: The Chinese Super League ends with Zhejiang winning the third Zhang Yuning and then the local shooter king 2023-01-01 19:17:56.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Xu Dongyuan

The 2022 Super League season came to an end after the final round of five games on the 31st. The Zhejiang team won the third place, and the Wuhan Three Towns team and the Shandong Taishan team have already won the championship and second place ahead of schedule.

With the end of the Chinese Super League this season, foreign aid Malkang of the Wuhan Three Towns team played 26 games and scored 27 goals, winning the Golden Boot. Zhang Yuning scored 19 goals in 30 games and won the Chinese Super League’s local scorer for two consecutive seasons.

The focus of the closing game is the third place in the standings. The Zhejiang team played against the Wuhan Yangtze River team. Only 12 minutes into the game, the Zhejiang team made a pass from the left, and Evolo received the ball and volleyed the goal, making a fantastic start. Then the Zhejiang team continued to attack. In the 22nd minute, Yao Junsheng deftly lobbed and scored. After 13 minutes, Mu Xiekui scored with a burst shot in the penalty area. In the first half, the Zhejiang team took a 3-goal lead. In the 84th minute, Matthews scored from the right and the Zhejiang team sealed the victory 4:0.

The Shanghai Haigang team defeated the Changchun Yatai team with the same score of 4:0, while the Chengdu Rongcheng team defeated the Dalianers team 3:0. After all victories in the last round, the Zhejiang team, Shanghai Haigang team and Chengdu Rongcheng team had a tie of 65 points. According to the rules, the Zhejiang team won the third place due to their mutual record, Haigang was fourth, and Chengdu Rongcheng was fifth.

The Zhejiang team returned to the AFC Champions League (add-on round) again. The last time they broke into the AFC Champions League was in 2011, when the Zhejiang team stopped the group stage.

In addition, this season’s Chinese Super League relegated teams have all been produced as early as the last round. The Hebei, Guangzhou and Wuhan Changjiang teams were relegated, and the Guangzhou City team succeeded in relegation one round ahead of schedule.

In other games that ended that day, the Guangzhou City team lost 1:4 to the Cangzhou Lions, and the Meizhou Hakka team beat the Guangzhou team 1:0.