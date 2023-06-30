Chinese Super League Comprehensive:Shanghai Haigang wins Beijing Guoan Chengdu Rongcheng 27 rounds of unbeaten record_Sports_News Channel_Yunnan Net

Original title: Chinese Super League Comprehensive: Shanghai Haigang wins Beijing Guoan Chengdu Rongcheng 27 rounds of unbeaten record

On the 29th, the 13th round of the 2023 Chinese Super League continued to compete. The Shanghai Haigang team defeated the Beijing Guoan team 2:1 and continued to lead the standings; the Chengdu Rongcheng team defeated the Shenzhen team 3:0, breaking the Super League record without defeat in 27 rounds of the league; Shandong Taishan team beat Changchun Yatai team 4:1 at home.

Against Haigang at home, Guoan scored a goal in the first half, but was ruled offside first. Subsequently, Wu Lei of the Haigang team assisted Lu Wenjun to score. After halftime, the Haigang team led 1:0. Changing sides to fight again, the Haigang team Mure Hemaitijiang shot from a long distance, the ball hit the inside of the goal post and scored. In the 81st minute, Fang Hao of the Guoan team scored a single-handed goal and scored his first goal in the Guoan team. In the end, the Haigang team defeated the Guoan team 2:1 away.

The Rongcheng team challenged the Shenzhen team away. In the first half, Hu Ruibao volleyed and scored. The Rongcheng team led 1:0. In the second half, Felipe of the Chengdu team assisted Tang Miao to score after a header. At the end of the game, Tang Miao made a pass from the side, and Felipe scored with a header to seal the victory. The Chengdu team won 3:0. After winning this game, the Chengdu team surpassed the Guangzhou Evergrande team’s unbeaten record of 26 consecutive league games set in 2015.

In the contest with the Yatai team, in the first 5 minutes of the first half, the Taishan team Cresang scored, and then Liu Binbin made another victory. In the second half, Kressan retired from injury, Chen Pu made a contribution, and the Taishan team led 3:0. As the game drew to a close, Yatai’s Oakley scored a goal for the team, and then Fernando scored his first goal in Shandong Taishan. In the end, Taishan won 4:1 and rose to fifth place in the standings. (Lu Xianting)