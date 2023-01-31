On January 30th, Beijing time, Nantong Zhiyun Football Club, a new team in the Chinese Super League, officially announced that David Patricio (DAVID PATRÍCIO) has officially served as the head coach of the first team of Nantong Zhiyun Football Club.

David Patricio, born in Portugal on April 3, 1984, currently holds a UEFA Youth Elite Class A and UEFA PRO Coaching Certificate. In 2002, David started his coaching career from the Benfica Football Academy. From the assistant coach of Benfica U13 to the first team assistant coach of Estoril Praia in 2018, David has actively contacted and cooperated with teams of different levels in 16 years, and has always been in the position of coach Stay focused and keep learning and improving.

In 2019, David came to Nantong Zhiyun. From the youth training instructor to the youth training director, from the technical director and assistant coach of Zhiyun’s first team, to now taking up the coach, David said excitedly: “Football is me. life, there is no better career than coaching football in the top league!”

