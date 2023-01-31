Home Sports Chinese Super League newcomer Nantong Zhiyun official announces new coach David Patricio takes office_China League One_Sina Athletic Storm_Sina.com
Sports

Chinese Super League newcomer Nantong Zhiyun official announces new coach David Patricio takes office_China League One_Sina Athletic Storm_Sina.com

by admin
Chinese Super League newcomer Nantong Zhiyun official announces new coach David Patricio takes office_China League One_Sina Athletic Storm_Sina.com

On January 30th, Beijing time, Nantong Zhiyun Football Club, a new team in the Chinese Super League, officially announced that David Patricio (DAVID PATRÍCIO) has officially served as the head coach of the first team of Nantong Zhiyun Football Club.

David Patricio, born in Portugal on April 3, 1984, currently holds a UEFA Youth Elite Class A and UEFA PRO Coaching Certificate. In 2002, David started his coaching career from the Benfica Football Academy. From the assistant coach of Benfica U13 to the first team assistant coach of Estoril Praia in 2018, David has actively contacted and cooperated with teams of different levels in 16 years, and has always been in the position of coach Stay focused and keep learning and improving.

In 2019, David came to Nantong Zhiyun. From the youth training instructor to the youth training director, from the technical director and assistant coach of Zhiyun’s first team, to now taking up the coach, David said excitedly: “Football is me. life, there is no better career than coaching football in the top league!”

(Immortal grass)

See also  Ke Jie loses in Chunlan Cup Go match

You may also like

Here Etna, Pozzovivo pedals and hopes: ‘The Intermarché...

Juve, three names for full-backs. Last minute only...

Chelsea, to a foundation for Ukraine the 2.6...

Winter sports, Italy’s new uniforms for the World...

Zaffaroni: “Match of character, it will be difficult...

Milan-Leao, total break: the Portuguese wants the clause...

Ceresa carries on the Quincitava Ferrari in the...

Udinese still postpones the appointment with the victory...

Market: Inter, Mavropanos idea. Skriniar-Psg to the bitter...

Will the killer instinct bring him Thauvin?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy