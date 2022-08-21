Original title: Chinese Super League-Wang Haijian World Pomerida made a free kick for Shenhua 1-1 Jinmen Tigers

On August 21st, Beijing time, in the 14th round of the 2022 Chinese Super League, a focus match was launched between Shanghai Shenhua and Tianjin Jinmen Tigers. 1-1 draw with Tianjin Jinmen Tigers.

After the first 13 rounds of the Chinese Super League this season, Shanghai Shenhua ranked 5th in the standings with 6 wins, 4 draws, 2 losses and 22 points with one game less. The team lost to Chengdu 0-2 in the last round. Rongcheng. The Tianjin Jinmen Tigers ranked 10th in the standings with 5 wins, 3 draws and 5 losses with 18 points. The last round of the league team and Changchun Yatai shook hands 2-2.

In the 3rd minute of the game, Wang Jianan made a cross from the right, and Wang Qiuming headed the ball wide of the goal in front of the penalty area. In the 15th minute of the game, Basogo made a cross from the right. Peng Xinli pushed the ball out of the penalty area. Wang Haijian followed with a direct long-range shot from the top of the outer arc of the penalty area. Shanghai Shenhua led 1-0. In the 24th minute of the game, Yang Xu kicked Wang Jianan’s thigh on the sidewalk and was shown a yellow card. In the 30th minute of the game, Merida held the ball in the middle, and Zhou Tong received the ball and made a pass from the left.

In the 34th minute of the game, Qian Jie missed a long shot from the outside of the penalty area. In the 36th minute of the game, Zhou Tong passed into the penalty area from the left, Beric played the ball, and Tian Yinong followed up and hit the goal higher. In the 40th minute of the game, Beric received a long pass from the backcourt to form a single-handed shot. Jiang Shenglong, as Shanghai Shenhua’s last defensive player other than the goalkeeper, brought down Beric. He was then shown a red card, but the referee was in person. After going to the sidelines to look at VAR, it was changed to a yellow card, and then Merida took a free kick and directly attacked the goal and was blocked by the wall, and then played again and was blocked by the wall. In the 45th minute of the game, Xu You’s knee hit Bai Yuefeng’s waist when he just jumped, and he was shown a yellow card. Then the left free kick went into the penalty area, and Wang Qiuming’s low shot was blocked by Zeng Cheng. At the end of the first half, Shanghai Shenhua temporarily led Tianjin Jinmen Tigers 1-0.

In the second half, the two sides changed sides and fought again. In the 50th minute of the game, Barton was brought down on the left side of the front court, and then Merida took a free kick and was pushed out of the penalty area by the opponent. Tian Yinong shot wide. In the 60th minute of the game, Merida took a right corner kick. No one touched in the penalty area, and the ball went straight out of the baseline. In the 61st minute of the game, Wang Zhenghao tripped Wang Haijian and was shown a yellow card. In the 62nd minute of the game, Wang Haijian’s long shot from the outside of the penalty area was a bit outrageous.

In the 64th minute of the game, Button broke into the penalty area on the right and fell to the ground after making physical contact with the opponent’s defender. The referee signaled the game to continue. Zhou Tong expressed strong dissatisfaction with this. In the 69th minute of the game, Cao Yunding cut inside from the left and hit the goal wide. In the 73rd minute of the game, Yang Xu received a pass from the right of the Han Chao, and the shot was high when there was no one in the penalty area. In the 76th minute of the game, Button was brought down, Merida took a free kick and hit the ground and then scored directly. Tianjin Jinmen Tigers tied the score 1-1. In the 79th minute of the game, Wu Xi hit the goal from a small angle on the left side of the penalty area and was caught by Xu Jiamin. In the 89th minute of the game, Shi Yan was shown a yellow card for a foul on Wang Haijian. In the end, the two sides shook hands 1-1.

Shanghai Shenhua: 19-Zeng Cheng; 23-Bai Jiajun, 4-Jiang Shenglong (U23), 22-Jin Yangyang, 24-Xu Yougang (46’8-Zhang Lu); 7-Qian Jiejie, 25-Peng Xinli (71′ 12-Wu Xi), 28-Cao Yunding (75’36-Liu Ruofan (U23)), 33-Wang Haijian (U23); 9-Yang Xu, 17-Basog (71’20-Yu Hanchao).

Tianjin Jinmen Tigers: 26-Xu Jiamin; 19-Bai Yuefeng (46’3-Wang Zhenghao (U23)), 6-Gao Jiarun, 33-Song Yue, 20-Wang Jianan (57’8-Zhao Yingjie); 30-Wang Qiuming ( 71’11-Xie Weijun), 31-Tian Yinong, 7-Zhou Tong (71’40-Shi Yan (U23)), 38-Merida, 29-Barton; 9-Berici (84’24-Park Taoyu) .

