Chinese swimming team announces list for Fukuoka World Championships 2023-05-26 14:40:57.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Zhou Xin

According to the Chinese Swimming Association, Olympic champions Zhang Yufei, Wang Shun, and Li Bingjie will lead the Chinese team to participate in the upcoming 2023 World Swimming Championships in July.

The World Swimming Championships will be held in Fukuoka, Japan from July 14 to 30. There will be six competitions in swimming, diving, synchronized swimming, water polo, open water swimming and high diving.

In the major swimming events, the Chinese team sent 41 athletes, including 22 women and 19 men, to participate in all 42 events.

The specific list is as follows:

Female athletes: Wan Letian, Ma Yonghui, Wang Yichun, Ai Yanhan, Ye Shiwen, Zhu Menghui, Li Bingjie, Li Jiaping, Yang Chang, Yang Peiqi, Yang Junxuan, Wu Qingfeng, Yu Yiting, Wang Xueer, Zhang Yufei, Liu Yaxin, Yu Liyan, Gao Weizhong, Tang Qianting , Peng Xuwei, Ge Chutong, Cheng Yujie;

Male athletes: Wang Changhao, Wang Gukailai, Wang Haoyu, Niu Guangsheng, Yan Zibei, Sun Jiajun, Ji Yicun, Yang Jintong, Wang Shun, Zhang Ziyang, Chen Juner, Ji Xinjie, Hong Jinquan, Fei Liwei, Xu Jiayu, Tao Guannan, Dong Zhihao, Qin Haiyang, Pan Zhanle.