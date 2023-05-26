Wanlijing Studio participated in the exhibition with the first ink style game “Ping Kou Zhi”, and the INDIE GAME exhibition area is hotly attracting investment! – DoNews game

Wanlijing Studio participated in the exhibition with the first ink style game “Ping Kou Zhi”, and the INDIE GAME exhibition area is hotly attracting investment!

China International Digital Interactive Entertainment Exhibition (ChinaJoy) will join hands with Game Connection International Game Exhibition, from July 28 to July 31, 2023, in the 2023 ChinaJoy-Game Connection INDIE GAME exhibition area, to provide overseas and local outstanding INDIE GAME projects with a showcase The stage will promote the exchange and cooperation of cross-border game business, so that the emerging field of INDIE GAME can develop better. As one of the most professional, authoritative and international digital entertainment industry exhibitions in the world, ChinaJoy has developed into an international exchange and cooperation with more complete industrial service functions, more comprehensive service system construction and more long-term service mechanism. with one of the display platforms.

In 2023, ChinaJoy and Game Connection will continue to jointly hold the 3rd INDIE GAME Exhibition Area and Development Awards. In the past two selections, more and more local developers have stood on the international stage, and many domestic games are on par with global games. Stand out from the competition, and gain the attention and recognition of a large number of players, which proves that the local INDIE GAME is steadily moving forward to the international level. We are currently recruiting more INDIE masterpieces to participate in this selection. The event will end on May 26, 2023. You can go to the following registration address to submit your works:

At the same time, this time, we will cooperate with the steam platform to launch the “ChinaJoy x Game Connection INDIE GAME Ceremony” online event. The event page will be opened on the Steam station from July 26th to August 1st, including trial play, special sales, and new product recommendations. There are many other activity sections, please register and participate in the link below:

More outstanding works have already participated in the selection, and interested developers are invited to sign up.

Wanlijing Studio participated in this ChinaJoy-Game Connection INDIE GAME exhibition area with its first Chinese painting and ink style action + adventure ARPG game “Ping Kou Zhi”! Welcome to booth IG003 to try it out!

During the Jiajing period, Japanese pirates were serious in the coastal areas of Jiangsu and Zhejiang, and pirates emerged in large numbers. In this turbulent era,

The protagonist, Feng Haiping, was forced to go into exile on an island because of a sudden battle. The island seemed peaceful,

In fact, the undercurrent is turbulent, and Feng Haiping needs to fight against various forces to crack the conspiracy of Japanese pirates and pirates, and to find out the truth of the battle.

In terms of pictures, “Ping Kou Zhi” has a unique ink rendering, as if you are in a splash-ink landscape painting, and experience the unique charm brought by traditional Chinese painting.

The game adopts a real-time combat system. Players can control the protagonist Feng Haiping to use traditional Chinese martial arts to fight. In terms of combat, players will frequently switch between offense and defense. There are fast and fierce offensive and defensive battles, and the victory or defeat is within the fingertips. Different from traditional action games, “Ping Kou Zhi” innovatively designed a new action system called “Insight”, which can be used to attack and defend by judging the types of the enemy’s three-stage attacks of “stab”, “sweep” and “slash”. convert.

In terms of characters, the characters in the game are different, and each character has distinctive characteristics, including pirates, assassins, samurai, ronin, strange people and so on.

This work also has an equipment forging system. In the game, you can obtain forging materials by defeating enemies to upgrade the level of equipment, and create the image of an ancient oriental general in your heart.

The above is the introduction of the exhibited works of “Ping Kou Zhi”. I hope you can support our works a lot. If you are interested, you can also add our works to the wish list on the store page! See you at the show!

Steam store page link https://store.steampowered.com/app/2261950/_/

QQ exchange group 678983462