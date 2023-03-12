Chinese Taipei took on Cuba in the final game of pool play in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Cubas offense jumped out early, with a two-run double by Alfredo Despaigne and a two-run home run by Erisbel Arruebarrena. Later, Yoan Moncada would add a home run of his own and the lead would be 6-0. Chinese Taipei scored in the ninth but it wasn’t enough to get it done as Cuba would hold on and win 7-1.



41 MINUTES AGO・MLB・2:52