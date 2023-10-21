Chinese Team Dominates Indian Team with 2:0 Victory in Badminton Mixed Doubles

Chinese Team Defeats Indian Team 2:0 in Badminton Mixed Doubles

Hangzhou, China – The Chinese team emerged victorious over the Indian team in a stunning 2:0 defeat during the preliminaries of the badminton mixed doubles SL3-SU5 held at Binjiang Stadium in Hangzhou on the morning of October 21st. Chinese athletes Yang Jianyuan and Yang Qiuxia showcased their skills and teamwork, securing their victory.

Shortly after the game, the duo were interviewed by reporters, expressing their gratitude towards each other for their outstanding performance. “Today is the second day of the game. My partner and I are quite satisfied with our performance. I would like to thank my partner for winning this game!” Yang Jianyuan enthusiastically exclaimed, even before the reporters could pose their questions.

In addition to their victory, the athletes also expressed their satisfaction with the playing field. “Today is a different venue. The overall feeling is that the venue facilities are very good and the wind direction is well controlled,” they shared.

Yang Jianyuan attributed their success in the mixed doubles to their exceptional understanding and synchronization. “During our training, we were basically together from morning to night, so we formed a good understanding. I hope that the next games will go smoothly and we can push our limits,” he explained.

The inclusion of badminton in the Asian Para Games started during the 1st edition held in Guangzhou in 2010. Since then, it has become a regular and highly anticipated event, following the rules of able-bodied badminton. The game features a best-of-three-game system, with each game divided into 21 points.

Unlike traditional badminton, para-badminton players are categorized into six levels, namely four standing levels and two wheelchair levels. Each level is denoted by different letters and numbers, reflecting the player’s specific abilities. For instance, “WH1” signifies that the athlete competes using a wheelchair due to leg or trunk disabilities. “SL3” indicates that the athlete must compete in a standing position, despite potential difficulties in walking or maintaining balance. “SL6” represents short athletes.

Based on the athletes’ levels, singles and doubles events are further divided, ultimately resulting in a greater number of gold medals compared to able-bodied badminton. The Asian Para Games’ badminton competition at Hangzhou comprises a total of 22 singles and doubles events.

The badminton competition at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou is scheduled to run for seven days. The China Asian Para Games delegation is set to participate in all the badminton events, further demonstrating their dedication to the sport.

The Chinese team’s outstanding performance in the badminton mixed doubles has secured their place as a formidable force at the Asian Para Games. As the competition progresses, fans around the world eagerly await to witness more thrilling matches and remarkable achievements in the world of para-badminton.

