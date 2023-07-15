Home » Chinese Team Dominates Women’s Discus Throw and Pole Vault at Asian Athletics Championships
Chinese Team Dominates Women’s Discus Throw and Pole Vault at Asian Athletics Championships

The Chinese track and field team showcased their dominance at the recently concluded 2023 Asian Athletics Championships held in Bangkok. On the third day of competition, they secured gold and silver medals in the women’s discus throw and women’s pole vault events.

In the women’s discus final, Chinese star Feng Bin displayed her exceptional skills as she easily clinched the championship with a remarkable throw of 66.42 meters. Not only did she secure the gold medal, but she also set a new tournament record, surpassing her own previous record. Additionally, another Chinese athlete, Wang Fang, showcased her talent and won the silver medal with a throw of 58.49 meters.

Moving on to the women’s pole vault final, Li Ling emerged as the champion, clearing an impressive height of 4.66 meters. Li’s outstanding performance was complemented by her compatriot, Niu Chunge, who secured the runner-up position by achieving a height of 4.51 meters.

The Chinese team also achieved success in other events. Xu Zhuoyi claimed the men’s 110-meter hurdles runner-up position with a commendable time of 13.39 seconds. In the women’s 3,000-meter hurdles, Xu Shuangshuang showcased her talent and secured the runner-up position with a time of 9 minutes and 44.54 seconds. Additionally, Zhong Jiawei conquered the women’s long jump final, achieving a distance of 6.46 meters and securing another gold medal for China. Overall, the Chinese team added one bronze medal to their tally.

In the women’s 100m final, Ge Manqi demonstrated her prowess as she achieved a remarkable time of 11.40 seconds, securing the third-place position. However, it was Singaporean athlete Veronica who claimed the championship title with an impressive time of 11.20 seconds.

Shifting focus to the men’s 100m final, Japanese athlete Yanagida Daiki emerged as the clear winner, sprinting to victory with a time of 10.02 seconds. On the other hand, Chinese participant Chen Jiapeng ran a commendable time of 10.30 seconds, securing the seventh position.

After three days of intense competition, the Chinese team emerged as strong contenders, winning a total of 3 gold medals, 7 silver medals, and 3 bronze medals. Their remarkable performance positioned them in second place overall, second only to the Japanese team.

The Asian Athletics Championships served as an excellent platform for athletes to showcase their skills and compete at the highest level. The Chinese team’s outstanding performance in the women’s discus throw and women’s pole vault solidified their reputation as a force to be reckoned with in the world of athletics.

