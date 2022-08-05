Original title: Overcome the difficult “male” to create “Jia” performance Eugene long jump and eventually become “king”

Wang Jianan Oregon jumped into the sky

At the World Track and Field Championships in Oregon, it was unexpected that Wang Jianan won the gold medal in the men’s long jump. The women’s shot put and the women’s 20-kilometer walk that everyone hoped for, unfortunately did not win the gold medal. The outstanding performance on the spot in the top competitions is a big surprise for Chinese track and field, especially the men’s jumping event.

The road to victory is thrilling. In this competition, Jia Nan performed relatively stable in the preliminaries and the first few rounds of the final, but the huge energy burst out in the last jump was a special surprise, and the good results forced him to achieve his dream of world champion. Thrilling also interprets the truth that as long as you don’t give up, there will be opportunities.

The future requires bigger dreams. The goal of the long jump competition is to constantly challenge his own limits. Jianan’s winning score of 8.36 meters is nearly 60 centimeters away from the 8.95 meters created by American player Powell in 1991. Between the two, the competition is still fierce, and the dream should be continued.

Asian Athletics is looking forward to take off. Compared with the strong countries in short-span events, Asia has no advantage; compared with African middle-distance runners, we are even less competitive; there is no obvious breakthrough in throwing skills; in contrast, high jump, long jump, and triple jump may be better. Some, in recent years, the high jump in Qatar and South Korea, our long jump and triple jump have proved this point. I hope this breakthrough can be continued and there will be more Asian players on the world track and field stage. Of course, for Chinese track and field, we hope to continue to bring us surprises in the long jump event, the seniors are watching.

