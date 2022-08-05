According to the plan, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army will conduct important military exercises in the waters and airspace around Taiwan from 12:00 on August 4, 2022 to 12:00 on the 7th, Beijing time, and organize live ammunition. On August 4, the Eastern Theater Command organized troops to successfully conduct live fire with long-range firepower and conventional missile fire in the predetermined sea area. At the same time, more than 10 destroyers and frigates successively deployed in the waters around the island of Taiwan, carried out joint sealing and control operations, carried out sea sweeping alerts on the fire test area, and cooperated with friendly and neighboring forces to conduct reconnaissance and guidance. For related interpretation, click on the video↓

Meng Xiangqing, a professor at the National Defense University: From yesterday to today’s training, our military’s actual combat capability has been greatly improved.

Joint combat capabilities have been enhanced. This exercise is the first time that our army has carried out sea and air exercises around Taiwan Island, including various subjects such as joint blockade and control, sea attack, land strike, and air superiority operations, which can be changed from training to war at any time.

The long-range deterrence ability has been improved. This exercise is the first time that our army has set up a shooting range in the eastern part of Taiwan Island, forcing the USS Ronald Reagan, which was escorting Pelosi at that time, to retreat about a few hundred kilometers.

Precision guidance capabilities have been improved. The live ammunition shooting this time has attracted widespread attention, mainly because the army rocket artillery and the rocket army constant guide are accurate hits on the target, which can be aimed at and destroyed.

The coordination and cooperation capabilities of the various services, arms and theaters have been improved. This exercise is mainly based on the eastern theater, and troops from other theaters are also involved.

The ability to build a three-dimensional maritime combat system has been improved. It can be said that this is the first time that an aircraft carrier formation has been organized to conduct shock and awe drills, and a three-dimensional maritime combat system has been constructed.

Through this exercise, I observed that all the officers and soldiers obeyed orders, and their morale was high. This far-reaching launch crossed the island of Taiwan, deterring “Taiwan independence” separatists and external interfering forces.