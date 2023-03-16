SNSD MP Mladen Ilić believes that the Investment and Development Bank (IRB) of the Republika Srpska should increase the amount of funds for housing loans for young married couples in the Republika Srpska.

“I am convinced that an increasing number of young married couples in Republika Srpska will decide to solve the housing issue through IRB loans”Ilić said during the parliamentary debate on the report on the operations of the RBI and funds for the year 2021 with the report of the independent external auditor.

Ilić advocated the need for young people in Republika Srpska to start their own business through IRB credit lines and thus enable existence for themselves and their families.

He stated that the SNSD Deputies Club will support this report and the improvement of the work of the sector in this bank.

SDS deputy Mirjana Orašanin said that the deputies of this club will not support the report on the operations of the RBI for 2021, as well as the external auditor.

The head of the SNSD Deputies’ Club, Igor Žunić, said that the IRB is the bank of Reublica Srpska at its full capacity, and that he believes that it will direct more loans to local communities.

“RBI can enable an even greater level of development of our economy, but also the implementation of demographic policy through housing loan support for young married couples in the Republic of Srpska.” Žunić pointed out.

The National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska considered the report on the operations of the IRB and funds for the year 2021 with the report of the independent external auditor.

The President of the National Assembly of Republika Srpska, Nenad Stevandić, concluded today’s session, which will continue tomorrow with consideration of the Draft Law on the town of Prnjavor under urgent procedure.

Deputies will urgently consider the Draft Law on Amendments to the Law on Territorial Organization of the Republic of Srpska and the Draft Law on Amendments to the Criminal Code of the Republic of Srpska.

The continuation of the session is scheduled for 10:00 a.m.

