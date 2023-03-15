Home World Forecast and road conditions for March 16 | Info
World

by admin
Warning from AMS RS

Credit: LeManna/iStockphoto

The Automobile Association of Republika Srpska warned drivers tonight that in higher mountain areas and over passes it snows and stays on August and that they don’t go on a trip without winter equipment.

Drivers are especially drawn to the sections Mrkonjić Grad-Mliništa, Vlasenica-Han Pijesak via Han Pogled, Trnovo-Foča via Rogoj, Gacko-Tjentište via Čemerno and Pale-Jahorin.

Moderate to mostly cloudy weather is expected on Thursday, with gradual clearing during the day. Mostly sunny in Herzegovina. The wind in Herzegovina and the southwest of Bosnia and Herzegovina is moderate to strong, and in the rest of the country, it is weak to moderate from the north and northeast.

Morning temperature from -3 to 3, in the south up to 7, daytime from 4 to 10, in the south up to 14 °C.

According to the data of the federal HMZ, sunny weather awaits us on Friday, March 17. Wind weak, most of the day, east and northeast. Morning temperature from -4 to 2, in the south up to 4, daytime from 7 to 12, in the south up to 16 °C.

Also sunny on Saturday. Wind weak with changing direction. Morning temperature from -1 to 4, in the south up to 6, daytime from 12 to 18 °C.

Sunday, March 19, 2023, sunny morning with a moderate increase in cloudiness during the day. The wind is weak to moderate in the north of BiH northwest, and in the rest of the country south and southwest.

Morning temperature from 4 to 10, daytime from 14 to 20, in the north and northeast up to 22 °C.

