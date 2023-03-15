Home Business Women and business, Qonto launches business training for women entrepreneurs
StrongHer, Qonto’s business training

StrongHer is the business training of Honestly to help women entrepreneurs to enhance and digitize their business. To apply and participate in the two-week intensive course, go to the qonto.com/it/strongher website and complete the form by 23 April.

The business training is reserved for a maximum of 20 entrepreneurs and aspiring entrepreneurs with evening sessions dedicated to topics such as digital marketing, financial management and accounting. The courses will be held online and in presence (in Milan) between 15 and 26 May, between 6.30pm and 9pm. There are 1 million and 342 thousand companies led by women active in Italy, equal to 22%, compared to a total of 6 million companies. There are many reasons why this number is still much lower than those led by men, certainly including a cultural legacy that has led to a lower diffusion of business culture in the female world.

The opportunity is open to founders of companies who want to accelerate the digitization of their business, innovative startups and associations, freelancers and professionals with a VAT number with a digital business or who want to make more use of the potential of digital and people who plan to launch a business in the next 6 months.

Who is Qonto?

Qonto is the corporate financial management solution that simplifies business management: from day-to-day banking and finance operations to accounting and expense management. The Paris-based company was launched on the market in 2017 by Steve Anavi and Alexandre Prot. Today it has over 350,000 business customers in four markets (France, Italy, Germany and Spain) with a team of 1,000 people and 70 employees in Italy.

Since its inception the company has raised a total of €622 million from Valar, Alven, European Investment Bank, Tencent, DST Global, Tiger Global, TCV, Alkeon, Eurazeo, KKR, Insight Partners, Exor Seeds and Gaingels to support growth .

