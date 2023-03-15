“Looking back at the footage, your body attitude, without turning around and with your hands in your pockets, it was “imperfect”: if he had noticed, he would have apologized to the coach giallorosso”. To say it is the lawyer Gabriele Bordoni, defender of Marco Serra, the fourth man of Cremonese-Roma protagonist of the dispute with José Mourinho. An episode that cost a notice of referral to Serra and two matches of disqualification to the Portuguese. However, the referee reiterated to the federal prosecutor’s office that his sentences to Mourinho had been misunderstood and confirmed that he had said to the Portuguese coach: “You’re playing the stadium against you” and “Go to the area”.

The same lawyer then added that: “At the end of a frank and fair confrontation we believe we have managed to bring out the coach’s exasperation in a credible and coherent way in the face of an imperfect attitude. Serra said he understood that his attitude, technically flawless, it could have been misunderstood and may have made Mourinho annoyed “. The lawyer also said “that he had asked, for technical reasons, that the matter end here. I’d like it to end with a handshake between two gentlemen, who recognize each other in sporting value, and thus return to talking about the pitch”.

Lite Serra-Mou, what happened

Expelled for disrespectful remarks against Serra, immediately after the match against Cremonese, the Roma coach had not wanted to say the precise words he in turn would have received from the fourth official and which had triggered his reaction. The Portuguese had assured that, for having had such a reaction, what the fourth man Marco Serra had said to him at the beginning of the second half were words of a certain gravity. A red card had arrived for Mourinho, with a two-match disqualification. Mourinho had explained his version on the occasion of the red card shown to him by referee Piccinini: “The fourth man Serra told him to expel me but he wasn’t honest and he didn’t say what he said to me and how he said it to me: unjustifiable words. Now I want to understand if I can do something legally. Maybe as a referee he is the new Collina, but as a man I don’t respect him. He spoke to me in an unjustifiable way. At the end of the game Piccinini saw me enter Serra’s dressing room and say to him: ‘I want you to be honest and say what happened’, but he has memory problems and doesn’t remember. His words? I prefer not to tell her. If he had told the referee what he had told me, it was he who was leaving: but he is a liar ”. Harsh words to which Serra had replied when speaking in a report by ‘Le Iene’ on Italia 1: “I didn’t say anything that could offend Mourinho – the words of the fourth man, who denied the lip reading proposed by the broadcast, according to which at the Special One Serra allegedly said “Everyone’s making fun of you… Go home, go home” “I didn’t say those words there – replied Serra -. I said ‘You’re playing the stadium against you. Go to the area, go to the area'”.