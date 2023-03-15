The Minister of the Interior, Alfonso Prada, finally decided to speak about the revealing chats of Nicolás Petro’s ex-wife, Day Vásquez, in which it was learned that both the minister, as well as the representative for the Atlantic and son of President Gustavo Petro, had They met in person to talk about some available places to hire lawyers.

These chats revealed Petro Burgos’s initiative to constantly meet with his father’s cabinet ministers. His ex-wife even warned him at that moment to stop doing it, “she stops meeting with ministers and so on. Stop that, they are going to send a letter to your dad, you still have a lot to learn, ”she reads in the conversations.

Since these approaches became known, Minister Prada had not ruled on the matter, for that reason the representative to the Chamber Hernán Cadavid filed a right of petition for the head of the Interior portfolio to deliver his version of the meetings that he would have held with Nicolás Petro since he held his current position.

The questions that Cadavid asked him were: “Have you held meetings directly with Mr. Nicolás Petro since you have been Minister of the Interior? If so, answer, what was the purpose of these meetings and on what dates and place were they held?”, mentions the request of one of the spokespersons for the Democratic Center in Congress.

“I have met, at least – and that I remember precisely during the exercise of the ministry – twice with Mr. Nicolás Petro, attending to his capacity as deputy of the Assembly of the Department of the Atlantic”, confessed Alfonso Prada.

Regarding these approaches, he assured that they were all aimed at developing topics on the needs of the Atlantic, all within the framework of his functions in that ministry.

“The objective of the meetings was to discuss different general issues of the country and the Caribbean coast, particularly the Atlantic and the progress of the national government from its different fronts. One of the meetings was last year and the other during this year, at the Ministry of the Interior and the other at my place of residence,” Prada said.

After these statements, representative Cadavid used his Twitter account to ask Minister Prada one more question: “Do you usually receive more Colombian representatives at your home to “dialogue” about country issues as you did with Nicolás Petro?” wrote.

“No, neither directly nor through an intermediary, have I authorized any appointment or hiring, as a result of the recommendation or requests of Mr. Nicolás Petro,” replied Minister Prada, who also denied the existence of the aforementioned quotas for hiring lawyers.

“Nor are there ‘quotas’ in the Ministry of the Interior, all public servants who work in the Interior portfolio are appointed or hired in accordance with the previously established legal and regulatory procedure, the functions manual authorized for the respective position and by the service that the entity requires at a specific time and as required by the Law”, concluded Alfonso Prada.

Between the first semester of 2021 and the first semester of 2023, the deputy Nicolás Petro was very active in issues of political relations, since it was not only known that he held meetings with ministers, but also met with department directors, governors and politicians , with the supposed purpose of concluding agreements for private benefits.

For this reason, the son of the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, is also being investigated, since it is hypothesized that these approaches had the objective of adding opportunities to reach the Governor’s Office of Atlántico, the next position he aspires to. with Infobae

