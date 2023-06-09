Water leak found in Bornhöved | > – News

Status: 09.06.2023 1:16 p.m The leak in Bornhöved’s water network has been found. Mayor Reinhard Wundram (CDU) explained this when asked by NDR Schleswig-Holstein. The repair work is already underway.

After six days of searching, there is now an explanation for the sharp increase in water consumption in the region in the Bornhöved water network (District of Segeberg). According to the mayor, the damage should be repaired early next week. Until then, there will be no further warnings about the NINA Warnapp, since the around 19,000 people to be supplied have saved a lot of water in the past few days, the mayor continued.

Stable drinking water supply in Schleswig-Holstein

Despite the persistent drought, the drinking water supply in Schleswig-Holstein is stable and safe according to the association. Supply bottlenecks as in this case are not to be expected under normal circumstances. The Bornhöved waterworks is responsible for the households in the municipalities of Ascheberg, Belau, Kalübbe, Dersau (all Ploen district), Daldorf and Bornhöved itself (all District of Segeberg). Last weekend the loss of water in the network had been noticed in the water worksbecause consumption had doubled within a very short time.