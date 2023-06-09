Home » A man wounded in Sokolac remains under hospital treatment under police supervision Info
World

A man wounded in Sokolac remains under hospital treatment under police supervision Info

by admin
A man wounded in Sokolac remains under hospital treatment under police supervision Info

The man who was wounded in the shooting in Sokolac remains under hospital treatment under police supervision, Srna was told at the “Srbija” Hospital in East Sarajevo.

Source: Municipality of Sokolac

The hospital said that the diagnosis was completed, and that the patient had a fracture of the right scapula, with signs of lung contusion, while the other findings were stationary.

One person was killed in a shooting that took place on Wednesday, June 7, in Sokolac, and Srna was told yesterday by the East Sarajevo District Public Prosecutor’s Office that the suspect for the murder is a man who is being treated at the “Srbija” Hospital.

The Prosecutor’s Office stated that after the shooting, several persons were detained and interrogated and that the Prosecutor’s Office cannot do anything as long as the suspect is undergoing hospital treatment.

See also  World Human Rights Japan and the United States comprehensive sanctions against the CCP (Photos) United States | Shang Tang | News US-China News Network-Overseas Chinese History Secrets and Current Events | Xiao Ran

You may also like

“Workers keep the wages of the previous contract”

Demolition of a building in Isola delle Femmine...

Bomb attack on a mosque in northern Afghanistan...

Converse All Star celebrates LGBTQIAP+ Pride 2023 –...

CASACOR 2023 I Cabana RI.TO – MONDO MODA

Udinese Market | Pafundi: “I only thought about...

Udinese Market | Atletico Madrid have the last...

Japan: nuclear-contaminated water is “safe” Sea fish: can’t...

The American government has borrowed 1000 billion dollars...

Saška Karan obsessed with reality starlets | Entertainment

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy