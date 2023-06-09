A man wounded in Sokolac remains under hospital treatment under police supervision Info

The man who was wounded in the shooting in Sokolac remains under hospital treatment under police supervision, Srna was told at the “Srbija” Hospital in East Sarajevo.

Source: Municipality of Sokolac

The hospital said that the diagnosis was completed, and that the patient had a fracture of the right scapula, with signs of lung contusion, while the other findings were stationary.

One person was killed in a shooting that took place on Wednesday, June 7, in Sokolac, and Srna was told yesterday by the East Sarajevo District Public Prosecutor’s Office that the suspect for the murder is a man who is being treated at the “Srbija” Hospital.

The Prosecutor’s Office stated that after the shooting, several persons were detained and interrogated and that the Prosecutor’s Office cannot do anything as long as the suspect is undergoing hospital treatment.