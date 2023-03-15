Home News Real Madrid overtakes Liverpool and qualifies for the quarter-finals of the Champions League
Real Madrid qualified for the quarter-finals of the European Champions League after Karim Benzema scored a goal in the second half, as the Spanish team achieved a comfortable 1-0 victory over its guest Liverpool in the second leg of the round of sixteen, and won 6-2 in the two-legged matches on Wednesday.

In his attempt to win the Champions League twice in a row and extend his record for winning the title for the 15th time, Real seemed disciplined and content with defending against Liverpool, who threatened the homeowner’s goal a few times most of the match.

Real Madrid wasted many opportunities to open the scoring, as it was looking to take advantage of Vinicius Junior’s speed in counter-attacks, but was unable to open the scoring until late in the second half.

The landowner secured victory in the 79th minute, when Vinicius sent the ball to Benzema inside the penalty area, who fired it into the empty net.

