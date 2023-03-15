A WhatsApp update makes possible what many users have been waiting for. You can now block unknown callers on WhatsApp. All information about the new feature and the 21 new emojis that will soon be available on Messenger here.

WhatsApp is not only probably the most popular messenger in the world, but now the app is much more than that. As with Facebook and Instagram, you can post a status and let your fellow human beings share in your life and activities, and you can also make calls .

WhatsApp update 2023: Block unknown callers as a new feature

While it has been possible to block WhatsApp contacts for a long time and thus, among other things, hide your status from certain people, there was still no way to block unknown numbers and protect yourself from unwanted calls. But that should soon be over. How WABetaInfo currently writes on its website, the messenger service is working on introducing exactly this feature in a timely manner. You should then be able to “mute” calls from unknown numbers.

What’s new in WhatsApp: callers can be muted, numbers visible in the call list

The calls from this number are then still displayed in the call list and the notification center, but you are not disturbed by the constant ringing of the phone if the unknown number calls several times. The advantage: You still have the phone number to hand and remain flexible if you decide to call the unknown caller back or to save the contact. WABetaInfo has not yet given an exact release date for the update.

WhatsApp update brings 21 new emojis

Another planned innovation: 21 new emojis are to be published in one of the upcoming WhatsApp updates. WhatsApp users will soon find the following symbols on their keyboard: A trembling face, hands that indicate stop or push, hearts in light blue, pink and gray, a moose, a donkey, a jellyfish, a goose, a bird, a wing, a Rattle, a flute plus ginger, peas, hyacinth, a wifi sign, a comb, a khanda sword and a fan.

???? WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.5.13: what’s new? WhatsApp is releasing 21 new emojis from Unicode 15.0, for some beta testers!https://t.co/llGfMmkkDv pic.twitter.com/H79qSneh40 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 10, 2023

fka/loc/news.de