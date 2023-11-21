Home » Chinese team wins 3 more gold medals at World Wushu Championship_Guangming.com
Chinese team wins 3 more gold medals at World Wushu Championship_Guangming.com

Chinese Team Wins Three Gold Medals at World Wushu Championships in Fort Worth, USA

Xinhua News Agency, Fort Worth, USA, November 19 (Reporter Xu Jianmei) – The Chinese team continues to dominate at the 16th World Wushu Championships in Fort Worth, Texas, USA, winning three more gold medals on November 19.

In the routine competition, Yao Yang secured the gold medal in women’s swordsmanship, Liu Xin emerged as the women’s swordsmanship champion, and Zhang Qingchun claimed victory in the men’s spearmanship competition. Additionally, 5 male players and 3 female players from the Chinese team successfully advanced to the finals in the Sanda competition of each kilogram level, which is set to take place on November 20.

Yao Yang, hailing from Shanxi, expressed her gratitude to the Wushu Sports Management Center of the State Sports General Administration and her coach for their support and guidance. This was Yao Yang’s first time participating in the World Wushu Championships, and she expressed her excitement after winning the gold medal. She also mentioned that it was her first time in Texas, USA, and that she really enjoyed eating Texas steak.

As of November 19, the Chinese team leads the gold medal standings with 7 gold medals. The Macau, China team is in second place with 2 gold medals, 2 silver medals, and 3 bronze medals, followed by the Singaporean team with 2 gold medals, 2 silver medals, and 2 bronze medals. The tournament is set to conclude on November 20.

The Chinese team’s impressive performance at the World Wushu Championships highlights their continued dominance in this martial art form, solidifying their reputation as a powerhouse in the sport.

