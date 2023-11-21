Home » Unveiling “In Stars And Time”: A Strategic Turn-Based RPG Adventure Launching in 2023
Unveiling "In Stars And Time": A Strategic Turn-Based RPG Adventure Launching in 2023

Unveiling “In Stars And Time”: A Strategic Turn-Based RPG Adventure Launching in 2023

The RPG role-playing game “In Stars And Time” developed by insertdisc5 and Armor Games Studios is scheduled to be launched on PC/PS5/PS4/Nintendo Switch in 2023. It will be officially launched on Steam/PS Store/Nintendo eShop from now on.

This is a strategic turn-based RPG game. The story begins with the protagonist “Siffrin” and the “family” gathered together because of fate, fighting against the tyranny of the evil king and finally winning the victory, but an inexplicable tragedy suddenly occurs. As the hands of the clock turn back again To start everything over again, players need to overthrow the tyranny of the evil king again and again in this time cage that keeps repeating the cycle, and also find a way to end this infinite cycle and put an end to this endless tragedy.

In the game, players need to constantly repair past failures and repeat the past two days, and strengthen the team through the memory of equipment partners to improve combat effectiveness; at the same time, players also need to collect various kinds of weapons through the game. Clues, find the means and methods to break this infinite reincarnation, gather the power of partners to escape from this time prison, thereby saving the world and allowing yourself and your partners to regain freedom.

