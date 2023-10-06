Chinese Track and Field Shines at Hangzhou Asian Games with Record-breaking Performances

Chinese Track and Field Team Shines at Hangzhou Asian Games

Hangzhou, China – The track and field competition at the Hangzhou Asian Games concluded on October 5 with a remarkable performance from the Chinese track and field team. The team secured a total of 39 medals, including 19 gold medals, 11 silver medals, and 9 bronze medals.

The Chinese athletes’ outstanding performance in this Asian Games has boosted their confidence in preparing for the upcoming Paris Olympics. Previously, the team’s results in the Asian Championships and World Championships were not up to their expectations. However, they have demonstrated their skills and determination in this competition, earning them a well-deserved recognition.

One of the highlights of the event was the women’s shot put competition, where Gong Lijiao, a member of the Chinese sports delegation, won her third consecutive Asian Games championship with a score of 19.58 meters. Gong expressed her ambition to achieve a distance of 21 meters and vowed to continue working hard towards that goal.

Another notable athlete was Li Ling, who participated in the women’s pole vault competition. Despite securing the championship, Li continued to challenge her own Asian record, showcasing her sportsmanship in pursuit of excellence.

The Chinese track and field team also showcased the talents of their young athletes. Rising stars like Xiong Shiqi, Wang Qi, and Sun Qihao, who were born in the 2000s, performed exceptionally well and won gold medals in their respective events. These young athletes displayed the determination and courage to compete at critical moments, earning praise from their coaches and fans.

In the sprint events, the Chinese team’s performance was particularly impressive. On October 3, the team won the men’s 4×100 meter relay championship. Chen Jiapeng, who initially lagged behind, sprinted hard and led the team to victory. These young sprinters have ignited high hopes for the future of Chinese track and field.

The Hangzhou Asian Games also witnessed the setting of eight new competition records in the track and field events. One such record was achieved in the men’s pole vault final, where Obena from the Philippine Sports Delegation, Huang Bokai from the Chinese Sports Delegation, and Hizam from the Saudi Arabian Sports Delegation won the top three spots. Obena’s jump of 5.90 meters set the first record of the Asian Games.

The atmosphere at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium was warm and lively throughout the competition. The spectators actively participated in the event, applauding and cheering for the athletes. The venue’s display and awards ceremony team played the champions’ favorite songs to create a better atmosphere. The audience’s support and enthusiasm brought joy to the athletes.

As the night fell, the audience lit up their mobile phone flashlights, creating a picturesque scene resembling twinkling stars in the “Big Lotus” stadium. The Hangzhou Asian Games track and field events will undoubtedly leave unforgettable memories for all participants.

With their impressive performance at the Hangzhou Asian Games, the Chinese track and field team has set the stage for their journey towards the Paris Olympics. Their determination, skills, and inspiring performances have reaffirmed their position as a force to be reckoned with in the world of track and field.