Original title: Chinese women’s football warm-up match draws Switzerland

Beijing Evening News (Reporter Zhao Xiaosong) In the early hours of Beijing time this morning, the Chinese women’s football team played the first warm-up match with the Swiss women’s football team in Lucerne, Switzerland. In the end, the two sides scored 0-0. During the game, the Chinese team had many bright spots on the offensive end. At the end of the game, they had consecutive opportunities to rewrite the score.

The Chinese women’s football team started a new phase of training in Shanghai in mid-March, and came to Switzerland for training in early April. For the 13th-ranked Chinese women’s football team in the world, the Swiss team is a good warm-up opponent. They are ranked 20th in the latest FIFA Women’s Football World Ranking. China, Norway and the Philippines are in Group A, and they are in the same upper half as China in Group D. In addition, Chinese women’s football coach Shui Qingxia previously said that the Swiss team and China‘s World Cup rival Denmark have similar styles and characteristics, and playing against such a strong European team can also improve the players’ confrontation ability and on-court prestige. positivity.

In this warm-up match, the Chinese team played more calmly than in the two games with European teams in February, especially at the end of the game, they got consecutive chances to score goals: Tang Jiali received a header from Liu Yanqiu in the 80th minute and crossed the penalty area In stoppage time, Zhang Linyan, who played for the Swiss Grasshopper Women’s Football Team, made a deft turn and hit the goal post from a small angle. Although it was a pity that she failed to score, she put her “little fast” Features are on display.

However, the Swiss team is still the active side, and they have an advantage in the possession rate (59% to 41%) and the number of shots (12 to 9). During the game, the Swiss team had a strong sense of cooperation at their feet, and they played wonderful cooperation in a small area on the wing many times. They also had a shot that hit the goal frame before the end of the first half.

For the Chinese women’s football team, the biggest bad news in this warm-up match is that Zhang Xin was injured and left the field in the first half. The specific injury information has not yet been disclosed to the outside world. During the last European training of the Chinese women’s football team, central defender Wang Xiaoxue suffered a serious injury.

According to the arrangement, the Chinese women’s football team will also challenge Spain, the world‘s seventh-ranked team, in an away game in the early morning of April 12, Beijing time. After this contest, the girls will return to China to prepare for the upcoming second stage of the Women’s Super League this season.