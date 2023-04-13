Chinese women’s soccer team loses to Spain in friendly match

2023-04-13 11:03:05





Source: People’s Daily





Reporter Chen Chenxi Liu Shuoyang

On April 11, local time, the Chinese women’s football team, which was training in Europe, played a friendly match with the Spanish women’s football team in Ibiza. Facing the seventh-ranked opponent in the world, the Chinese women’s football team finally lost 0:3.

Earlier, the Chinese women’s football team had a friendly match with the Swiss women’s football team, and the two sides drew 0:0.

Compared with the friendly match with the Swiss women’s football team, the Chinese women’s football team has adjusted the distribution of players in this game, deploying more players on the offensive end. In addition to Uri Gumula and Lou Jiahui on the front line, Zhang Linyan and Wang Shuang, who are separated from the left and right wings on the midfield line, are also good at attacking.

After the opening, the Chinese team was aggressive. In the 31st and 38th minutes, Zhang Linyan and Urigumula got chances in front of the goal, but they missed the goal. In stoppage time in the first half, Spanish women’s football No. 3 player Teresa Aveliera flashed an angled shot after receiving a cross.

In the 52nd minute of the second half, the Chinese women’s football team launched a threatening attack. Wang Shuang found Zhang Linyan on the left in the counterattack. In the 61st and 81st minutes of the game, Spanish women’s soccer players Castillo and Redondo scored respectively, and the Spanish women’s football team finally won the game 3-0.

Shui Qingxia, the head coach of the Chinese women’s football team, said after the game that the team still has a gap with the Spanish women’s football team in terms of physical confrontation and handling of the ball. We will reorganize the training requirements for the next step.”