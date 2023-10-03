Chinese Women’s Softball Team Takes Home Silver Medal at Shaoxing Asian Games

Chinese Women’s Softball Team Wins Silver Medal at Asian Games

Hangzhou, China – The Chinese women’s softball team secured a silver medal at the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou. Despite their disappointment, the team’s performance throughout the tournament was commendable.

On October 2, the Chinese team faced off against the Japanese team in the final match at the Shaoxing Baseball (Softball) Sports and Culture Center. Unfortunately, the Chinese team lost 0-4, granting the gold medal to their Japanese opponents. This marked the first gold medal won at the Shaoxing Asian Games venue this year. In another match earlier in the day, the Chinese Taipei team defeated the Philippines team, securing the bronze medal.

Throughout the Asian Games journey, the Chinese women’s softball team displayed outstanding performance. Dominating the group stage, the team achieved resounding victories against South Korea (9-0), Philippines (7-0), and Thailand (8-0) without conceding any points. Progressing to the super round, the Chinese team continued their brilliant streak, defeating the Philippines 7-0 and triumphing over the formidable Chinese Taipei team with a score of 1-0 in a fiercely fought battle.

Facing the Japanese team, known for their world-class strength and dominance in this event, the Chinese women’s softball team did not back down. They made constant adjustments and gave their all to compete against their formidable opponents. Despite their best efforts, the Chinese team lost to the Japanese team 0-4 after a grueling two-and-a-half-hour match, landing them in the runner-up position once again after the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games.

The Chinese women’s softball team has an impressive track record at the Asian Games, with three championships, two runner-up positions, and three third-place finishes. “The overall situation is pretty good. We are enjoying the game,” said Chinese female softball pitcher Wang Lan during the post-match press conference. She acknowledged the opponent’s players’ delicate basic skills and shared that it would be an area of focus for the team moving forward.

It was an intense battle between the Chinese and Japanese women’s softball teams, showcasing the incredible talent present in the sport. The Chinese team’s silver medal is a testament to their dedication and hard work throughout the tournament. As the Asian Games continue, sports enthusiasts eagerly anticipate more thrilling matches and outstanding performances from athletes across various disciplines.

Source: Hangzhou Daily

Author: Shaoxing News Media Center reporter Ni Ni, Xu Yefei, Zhang Bin

Editor: Gao Tingting

