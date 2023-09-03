Chivas Receives Bad News Ahead of Matchday 7 Clash with Monterrey: Where to Watch and What Time

Chivas, the popular Mexican football club, has received some bad news just before their highly anticipated match against Monterrey for Matchday 7 of the Liga MX Opening 2023. Fans of the Rebaño Pasión will be eager to watch this crucial encounter, but many may be wondering what time the match is and where they can catch it on TV or online.

Fortunately, there are several options available for fans to tune in and support their favorite team. The match between Chivas and Monterrey will be broadcast on Fox Sports, providing viewers with high-quality coverage of all the exciting action on the pitch. Additionally, for those who prefer to stream the game online, there will be an option to watch it on the Sporting News website.

This clash between Chivas and Monterrey is set to take place on Matchday 7 of the Liga MX Opening 2023. Both teams will be looking to secure a crucial victory, as they aim to climb up the league table and strengthen their position in the competition. Chivas, in particular, will have some lineup changes as they prepare to challenge their formidable opponents.

Expert analysis and discussion of this highly anticipated matchup can also be found on the popular ESPN Deportes show, Futbol Picante. They will provide insights into the probable lineup of Chivas as they host Monterrey for this important fixture.

For fans eagerly seeking more coverage of this thrilling encounter, Google News will have comprehensive updates and news articles, keeping readers up to date with all the latest developments leading up to and during the match.

So, mark your calendars and make sure to tune in to witness the intense showdown between Chivas and Monterrey on Matchday 7 of the Liga MX Opening 2023. Whether you choose to watch it on TV or stream it online, this promises to be a match filled with excitement and passion.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

