Labor Day in Las Vegas: Over 300,000 Visitors Expected, Flight Delays and Traffic Concerns

More than 300 thousand visitors are expected in Las Vegas during the three-day Labor Day weekend, which is the last weekend before the start of the school year. However, workers at the Harry Reid International Airport are warning of potential collapses in flights and parking lots due to the influx of travelers. In light of this, they are advising passengers to arrive at least two hours before their scheduled flight time. It is worth noting that historically, 15 percent of flights during Labor Day experience delays at the Las Vegas airport.

To ensure a smooth travel experience, airport officials are urging travelers to monitor the status of their flight with their respective airlines and be prepared for any unforeseen circumstances. Additionally, the Nevada and California departments of transportation are cautioning motorists about heavy traffic in the area.

Among the airlines at the Las Vegas airport, Allegiant Air has the second worst on-time record with 18 percent of flights being delayed during Labor Day weekend. The airline with the highest rate of delays is Jet Blue with 20 percent. Southwest, the busiest airline at the airport, ranks fourth on the list with 17 percent of flights experiencing delays. Spirit, the second commercial airline at Reid, had the highest number of flight cancellations during Labor Day.

With the anticipated surge in visitors, it is crucial for both airline passengers and motorists to plan ahead and stay updated on any changes or disruptions that may occur. By taking necessary precautions, travelers can minimize the impact of potential disruptions and ensure a smoother travel experience during the Labor Day weekend in Las Vegas.