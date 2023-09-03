Argentine President Alberto Fernández to Attend G-77 plus China Summit in Havana

Argentine President Alberto Fernández has confirmed his attendance at the G-77 plus China Summit, to be held in Havana on September 15 and 16. The Cuban Foreign Ministry announced this news on Twitter, expressing their honor to receive the Latin American leader. They highlighted that his presence will further strengthen an event that brings together a majority of developing countries from the South.

The Secretary General of the United Nations Organization, António Guterres, has also confirmed his participation in the Summit, adding to the importance and relevance of the event.

The G-77 plus China Summit is a platform for collective economic cooperation and collaboration among developing countries. It aims to address global development challenges and foster coordination to achieve sustainable development goals.

The participation of President Fernández and Secretary General Guterres underscores the significance of this gathering, as it brings together influential leaders committed to promoting inclusive and equitable development for all nations.

The Cuban Foreign Ministry shared this update, expressing their gratitude for the upcoming presence of President Fernández and Secretary General Guterres. They anticipate a successful summit that will contribute to advancing the interests and well-being of developing nations across the globe.

The G-77 plus China Summit promises to be an important platform for discussions and collaborations on key global issues. The participation of President Fernández and Secretary General Guterres ensures that the perspectives and concerns of developing countries will be given due consideration in relevant international agendas.

The Summit will provide an opportunity for leaders to exchange ideas, share experiences, and propose collective strategies to address pressing challenges such as poverty, inequality, climate change, and sustainable development.

With the confirmed participation of influential figures like President Fernández and Secretary General Guterres, the G-77 plus China Summit in Havana is expected to generate significant outcomes and reinforce the commitment of participating nations to a more equitable and prosperous world.

